Obama and Michelle mourn their ‘loyal’ pet dog Bo

David Mawuli

Ex-President of the United States, Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have lost their ‘loyal’ pet dog named Bo.

In a Twitter post, Obama disclosed that the Portuguese Water Dog breed was a ‘true friend and loyal companion who was constant and gentle presence in their lives for more than a decade.’

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between,” he tweeted.

He said Bo was tolerant about the fuss that came with being in the White House, adding that he had a big bark but didn’t bite.

“He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair.”

He added: “He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”

