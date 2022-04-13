Obi Cubana celebrates 47th birthday in grand style with 13 cakes

The birthday party which was held in one of the exclusive restaurants in Abuja was attended by friends and family of the billionaire.

Among those who turned up for Obi Cubana's birthday celebration was the senator representing Abuja in the National Assembly, Philp Aduba.

The former governor of Imo state and current serving senator, Rochas Okorocha was also in attendance.

One of the highlights of the birthday celebration was the number of cakes the celebrant received for his special day.

The billionaire was cheered as he cut the thirteen cakes he was gifted for his birthday.

He later took to his Instagram page where he shared photos and videos from the birthday dinner.

"Thank you all; I love you all!!!!❤," he captioned one of the videos.

Obinna Iyegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is a Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman who chairs the Cubana Group.

He owns several nightclubs and hotels across Nigeria and Dubai.

He made the headlines in Nigeria in 2021 during the burial of his mother.

Let's just say the burial ceremony was a mini-concert as Davido and D'banj performed to the mammoth crowd who couldn't believe the music stars were in their small town.