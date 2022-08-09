According to Fred Kyei Mensah, he could have been part of the gone souls or injured victims of the twin disasters but Angel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church, spiritually saved him.

Pastor Daniel Obinim says he is now Jesus Christ Pulse Ghana

“I sent my son to go for a file in my studio, and the boy returned saying he couldn’t go because it was raining. Because I needed the file desperately, I decided to go myself. The moment I stepped out of the door, Obinim appeared in a flash. I panicked, I was in a trance, and he told me to quit going for the file," he recounted.

During an interview on Onua FM’s Anigye mmere show, he continued that “I’m the only one who saw him, so whether you believe it or not, I do not care. After I saw him, I went back and sat on my couch. My wife also warned me not to go out because of the heavy clouds. Sometimes we need to listen to our spouses and side chicks too. So I listened to my wife. I would have been dead if I had gone".

He further narrated how he lost all his belongings to the flood but Bishop Daniel and his wife took care of him.