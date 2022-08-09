On the night of Wednesday, June 3, 2015, an explosion occurred amidst flood at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Branch of the GOIL filling station and killed at least 150 people, with others left severely injured.
Obinim appeared and stopped me from going out; How Fred Kyei escaped June 3rd disaster
Bishop Daniel Obinim has spiritually saved ace music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, from the June 3rd disaster.
According to Fred Kyei Mensah, he could have been part of the gone souls or injured victims of the twin disasters but Angel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church, spiritually saved him.
“I sent my son to go for a file in my studio, and the boy returned saying he couldn’t go because it was raining. Because I needed the file desperately, I decided to go myself. The moment I stepped out of the door, Obinim appeared in a flash. I panicked, I was in a trance, and he told me to quit going for the file," he recounted.
During an interview on Onua FM’s Anigye mmere show, he continued that “I’m the only one who saw him, so whether you believe it or not, I do not care. After I saw him, I went back and sat on my couch. My wife also warned me not to go out because of the heavy clouds. Sometimes we need to listen to our spouses and side chicks too. So I listened to my wife. I would have been dead if I had gone".
He further narrated how he lost all his belongings to the flood but Bishop Daniel and his wife took care of him.
“The next day, the boy who takes care of my studios called asking about my whereabouts. After telling him where I was, he told me all my studio equipment and cars were gone. I lost them all to the flood. I had three studios back then, everything was gone, but Obinim took care of me financially," he said.
