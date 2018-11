news

The head pastor of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC), Bishop Daniel Obinim, has added two new vehicles to his fleet of cars.

The latest cars are a G-Wagon and a Rolls Royce Phantom.

It will be recalled that in June, the controversial Bishop has bought himself a brand-new Rolls Royce Ghost Series estimated to be 300,000 US dollars (approximately GHC1.4 million).

Bishop already has 8 Range Rovers, 5 Infinity SUVs, 3 Chryslers and others.