In a video that has popped up online, the founder of the International God’s Way Church could be seen and heard narrating how he transformed into an unknown man who wore an over-all outfit and entered the fire and flood to save people.

“I was sleeping when Jesus told me Obinim act fast to save people, I asked him why, and he replied there’s fire,” he said and speaking in Twi, he added that “So I locked my door and lied on my bed. My spirit left me and fast I went to Circle. When I got there, the fire was overwhelming. I saw only two church members…I acted fast to save them".

READ ALSO: Charlotte Osei ventures into TV presenting with new show; watch trailer

In the video seen pulse.com.gh the man of God who says he is an Angel continued that “I saw a girl who was about to be burnt, then Jesus told me, she is not your child but she is a member of Dag Heward Mills. So, save her because she’s a Christian. I acted fast and dived into the flood, held her at her back to pull her out”.

June 3 disaster

According to Bishop Obinim, one of the people he saved came to give testimony at his church and added that he works for some people but they don’t know it is him. Hear more from him in the video below.