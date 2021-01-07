The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, who is popularly known in the showbiz industry as Obour, hinted of the haircut during a performance with Okyeame Kwame at +233 Bar & Grill in Accra a few days ago.

According to him, his decision was influenced by a promise he made to his fans some years ago, that he would get rid of his dreads when he turns 40.

Halfway through their performance, Okyeame Kwame asked him: “Are you going to tell all the hiplife lovers that you will cut off your locks and change from a ‘Konkontibaa’ to an ‘Aponkyerenee’?”

He confirmed, saying: “So like I said…I've been saying this all the time that when I turn 40, it would be another Obour that will evolve.”

He revealed that from his next birthday, a 'new Obour' will be born, adding that Ghanaians should anticipate something big when that happens.

“So, yes, on my 40th year, I know my fans who love Obour and what he stands for will miss the Obour that had the dreadlocks. But it will still be the good Obour. I'll shave a 'down-cut'.”

And on Thursday, December 7, the “Juliana” rapper showed up on social media wearing green and yellow agbada without his dreads.

Although he didn’t explicitly state the real motivation behind why he would cut off his signature dreads at 40, Pulse.com.gh is told he is lobbying for an appointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s new government.

We are told he is pushing for an appointment in the creative arts ministry – which is where his strength lies.

Obour, who is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), launched his political career and parliamentary bid last year but failed to secure majority votes at NPP's primary.

Obour, who was bidding to represent the NPP in the Asante Akyem South constituency in the Ashanti Region, lost in the primary.

He polled 296 votes while incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante Boateng polled 360.