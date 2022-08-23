Obour's 'good job' at Ghana Post is just for cameras - Amandzeba

“This is just for the cameras. Whatever Obour is doing is make-believe. He is standing there with the president in the picture, right? This is called make-believe," he said.

Amandzeba Phiiphi Smyth Pulse Ghana

“I can confidently tell you that ‘VIP’ parcel service is more effective than Ghana Post. Compare the two, and you’ll realize that Ghana Post is not as efficient as portrayed. I sent a laptop to my children in Kumasi via Ghana Post, and it took them one week and three days to deliver it,” he said on Onua FM.

Speaking during an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on the Anigye Mmere entertainment and lifestyle show, he added that “I want to be blunt. I’m giving you a clear case of abandoned post offices.

He continued that "an example is Kumasi Brewery. There is a slaughterhouse close by, and cows have taken over the post office even in Obour’s era. Gyakye Pramso and Mampong Nsuta are a few of such post offices".

Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour started work as the Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company this year in January after receiving an appointment by H.E Nana Addo.