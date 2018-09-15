Obrafour BLASTS Shatta Wale

After his interview, some artistes like Kwaw Kese, Stonebwoy and Gemini responded to his comment stating that he was a fake person who claims to preach peace but ends up doing the opposites with Kwaw Kese and Gemini even providing proofs to back their claims.
Well, Godfather of rap Obrafour has also in an interview lashed out at the self-acclaimed Dancehall King saying that he speaks by heart without thinking about what problem it might cost others.
In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, Obrafour stated that Shatta Wale’s behaviour was as a result of not getting well trained in that aspect that was why he always behave that way.
credit: GHPAGE