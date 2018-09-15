Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Obrafour BLASTS Shatta Wale


Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shatta Wale who has been on a media tour to promote the release of his upcoming album titled “Reign” made a stop at Hitz FM last week to have an interview with morning host Andy Dosty during which he passed some derogatory comments against some artistes in the entertainment industry.

After his interview, some artistes like Kwaw Kese, Stonebwoy and Gemini responded to his comment stating that he was a fake person who claims to preach peace but ends up doing the opposites with Kwaw Kese and Gemini even providing proofs to back their claims.

READ ALSO: Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21

Well, Godfather of rap Obrafour has also in an interview lashed out at the self-acclaimed Dancehall King saying that he speaks by heart without thinking about what problem it might cost others.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, Obrafour stated that Shatta Wale’s behaviour was as a result of not getting well trained in that aspect that was why he always behave that way.

credit: GHPAGE

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Supa: Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musician Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musician
Video: Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peace Video Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peace
Sherifa Gunu: “I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Actress Sherifa Gunu “I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Actress
Photos: Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuit Photos Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuit
Actress: Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
WATCH: Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana WATCH Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana

Recommended Videos

Eddie Watson: I sowed a seed with my TV set and life has never been the same Eddie Watson I sowed a seed with my TV set and life has never been the same
Celebrity News: Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana Celebrity News Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
Celebrity News: The pressure on me to get married is too much – Gloria Sarfo Celebrity News The pressure on me to get married is too much – Gloria Sarfo



Top Articles

1 Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musicianbullet
2 Video Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peacebullet
3 Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghanabullet
4 Jasmine Baroudi Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to herbullet
5 Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy...bullet
6 Photos Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuitbullet
7 Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and...bullet
8 Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber...bullet
9 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet
10 Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman - Counselor...bullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
4 Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will...bullet
5 Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in churchbullet
6 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church...bullet
7 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 -...bullet
8 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
9 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
10 Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu showbullet

Celebrities

Promzy Afrika loses mother
Sad Promzy Afrika loses mother
Sarkodie and Nana Appiah Mensah
Menzgold saga Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie
Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt
Jezz! Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt
Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO  - Rex Omar
Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar
X
Advertisement