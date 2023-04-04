Official! Mapitso resigns from Multimedia Group Limited

The South Africa-born presenter until her exit was sit-in co-host for JoyNews’ television morning show (AM SHOW).

She also anchored news on the 24-hour news channel, notably News Desk at 10 AM and the midday news.

Maps cut her teeth as an entertainment and lifestyle reporter but gradually evolved into a rounded on-air personality capable of hosting all manner of shows.

It is no surprise, she excelled in all the areas she was tasked to perform.

Even though the cause of her sudden exit is not yet known, it is believed to be linked to some developments at the Kokomlemle-based media group, one year after the death of general manager in charge of news, Elvis Kwashie.

Known for her lively and admirable personality, Maps bade her colleagues farewell over the weekend and is expected to announce her next move.

It is unclear where she is headed but sources within the multimedia group say she left a mark in her seven-year stint since she came to Ghana and was given the opportunity to hone her skills.

Mapitso is experienced in production, radio and TV news presentation and also has an acting career to boast of.

She has starred in some productions including one under the hand of celebrated director and producer, Shirley Frimpong Manso.