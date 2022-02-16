Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and six expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper also bagged six Chanel purses from the father of her children.

The Migos member, 30, filmed his happy wife unwrapping her lavish gifts and posted her reaction to his Instagram Story.

Cardi B and Offset Pulse Ghana

“I got that one in Dubai,” she told Cardi as she opened the first box containing a red and black sequin Chanel crossbody. “Oh, this is pretty,” the “WAP” rapper said of the pricey purse. In another video, Cardi opened her gift to reveal a nude Chanel double flap bag.

“S–t. What the f–k. God damn,” Cardi said of the jumbo purse as she tried it on with the light blue dress she was rocking. “This one is cute!” she exclaimed of another small pastel blue style.

Cardi seemed even more excited when she opened the fourth box to reveal an aqua patent leather jumbo double flap bag with silver hardware, shouting, “where the f–k you got this from?”

“Opening gifts is a lot,” Cardi said as she made her way to another beautifully wrapped present, which contained the fifth bag: a pink version of the aqua purse.

The Chanel purses ranged in colours.Instagram/ Cardi B Pulse Ghana

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was so excited, in fact, that she started doing the cha-cha, yelling, “Oh my God, this bitch is bad!” “Babe, I can’t. I can’t,” she told Offset, clearly impressed with his grand gesture.

The final purse was wrapped and displayed with hundreds of rose petals and roses outside by their pool, which was also filled with red petals. Inside, Cardi found a massive black tote bag with gold hardware, of which she said, “This is cute.”

In the video above, Offset set the scene with even more roses, rose petals and intricate flower displays as well as a massive spread of delicious food.“I’m so happy,” Cardi told him in another video.