Offset surprises Cardi B with a Lamborghini [Video]

news

Cardi B's is presently on top of the world as she was surprised with a brand new Lamborghini by her husband, Offset.

The gift, however, didn't come in a normal way as she was however tricked by her husband before getting the gift. In a series of videos posted on her Instagram page on Friday, October 5, 2018, the rapper revealed how she was told that Offset had fainted which was actually faked. This was just a ploy to getting her really surprised about the gift.

"I’m happy and mad at the same time I been crying and praying for like 2 hours.I love you babe ❤️❤️Thanks for the gift . Please don’t scare me again you know iIsuffer from anxiety LAMBTRUCK," she captioned one of the videos.

Cardi B couldn't hide her joy as she went on share more videos showing the interiors and exteriors of the sleek car. She also went on to reveal that she would have to learn how to drive a car following the gift.

"I wanna make love and fight at the same time," she captioned another video. Cardi B's marriage to Offset has been one amazing journey so far. However, Cardi B has been in the news lately for some not so good reasons.

A few weeks ago, Cardi B was involved in an altercation with Nicki Minaj at the New York Fashion Week. An incident that left Cardi B with a bruised face.

ALSO READ: See 1st photo of Cardi B's daughter

Cardi B exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj [Video]

One of the highlights of the New York Fashion Week in September was a short brawl between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B who exposed her butt while trying to attack the other. The latter reportedly approached Minaj to confront her about spreading false stories about her.

Nicki Minaj's comments about her not being a good mother have been listed as one of the reasons for the drama. Cardi B who is 25 years old is a new mum having delivered a child in July 2018, for rapper Offset.