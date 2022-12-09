'Ofon na edi asɛm fo' - Daddy Lumba shades Joy Daddy boss over Tundra brouhaha?

The CEO of the a popular alcholic beverage company was complaining bitterly about how ungrateful some celebrities have been to him. In a video shared on blogger Zionfelix’s, he mentioned Daddy Lumba's name.

“When you introduce your brand and tell them to post on their social media pages, they will tell you to sign a contract with them. Those times we had over twenty artists on one platform, yes. Many of them owe us.

“Even Daddy Lumba owes us. The money we gave Daddy Lumba and also customised a Tundra for him. Tell him to return our car. He had shows at which he was supposed to perform but failed to do so, not even half the show. Our money and car are with him. Today, they have turned their backs on us,” he said.

Daddy Lumba has been mute over the claims but his latest Facebook suggests a subtle clap back at the businessman. "Ofon Na Edi Asɛm Fo" the singer wrote in the Thursday evening post. To English, the Twi phrase translates as "fools spew gibberish"

It is however not certain if the latest post is a direct reply to the Joy Daddy CEO as earlier this week, Daddy Lumba announced that he was preparing to release a Christmas song. The has left fans also think that the phrase could be about his song.

However, it doesn't mean it may not be about the Joy Daddy CEO because Daddy Lumba throws shades best in his songs without having to say much. See his post below and some few social media comments.

