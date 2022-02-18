Ofori Amponsah says most Ghanaian gospel songs are 'stupid'

The former clergyman whilst speaking about his love songs said “the first thing God created was love, so if I am not able to satisfy my lover musically, how can I satisfy God, whom I’ve never seen".

"If I sing sorrowful songs, what does the listener gain from them. Yesterday I was saying most of the gospel songs they do are stupid,” he added.

According to the 'Nothing But Love' singer, “a lot of the acclaimed gospel musicians lack the content when it comes to the word of God. Most of their songs are not gospel. They’re doing foolish songs".

Also taking a jab at some Ghanaian pastors, he said "I can confidently tell you I even preach better than a lot of the pastors in Ghana". This wouldn't be the first time the Highlife is talking about the word of God.

Ofori Amponsah established a church in 2013 after he claimed God had called him to be a pastor, however, he appeared not to have taken the call as his full-time profession as he returned to do circular music.