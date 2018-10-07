Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar


Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kofi B has said the church established by Ofori Amponsah has turned into a beer bar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kofi B has said the church established by Ofori Amponsah has turned into a beer bar.

The musician told Prince Dadzie aka Mr Handsome that, his colleague was not called as he claimed.

In his view, if Ofori Amponsah was truly called, he would not have abandoned the work of God and come back to do highlife music.

He also made claims that Ofori Amponsah established his church because of tithing and offertory that comes with church management.

He quizzed: "why should some one called by God, abandon God’s work and come back and do highlife music? What wrong has God done to you to give up his work?"

He made reference to Pastor Mensa Otabil, Tackie Yarboi and others who are still serving God. ‘’Ofori Amponsah was not ordained or called by God to serve as a pastor.

He ordained himself. He rushed in becoming a man of God. He was not called. He established his church because of the offertory and the tithes. I never seen men of God abandon their work.

The likes of Otabil and Tackie Yarboi are still working for God,’’ he said.

He insisted the musician failed in that regard because the work of God are for men with integrity and spiritually strong but Ofori Amponsah, from what happened, failed the integrity test as a man of God.

"The church is now operating as a pub where people go there to drink and engage in all kinds of activities.

Why should a church be turned into a pub? God will surely come and judge us according to what we did on earth."

Ofori Amponsah, who stunned the world with his born again confession more than five years ago, came under heavy criticism over the decision to make secular music again, with the release of Alewa, a collaboration with Sarkodie.

He founded the Family of Faith and Love Ministries after his confession.

 

 

 

 

Source: rainbowradioonline

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

After Marriage: Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriage After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriage
Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photos Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photos
#RTPAwards18: Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year #RTPAwards18 Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year
Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband
Baptism of Fire: Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo goes viral Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo goes viral
Shame: Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodt Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodt

Recommended Videos

Moesha Boduong: Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video Moesha Boduong Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video
Celebrity News: Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese
Polikem Divorce: My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem Polikem Divorce My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem



Top Articles

1 Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
2 Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shaybullet
3 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
4 Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photosbullet
5 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and...bullet
6 Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor...bullet
7 Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent...bullet
8 After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after...bullet
9 Divorce saga I wonder if people believe everything they...bullet
10 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michybullet
5 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
6 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion...bullet
7 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
9 Video Patapaa calls for the legalization of “weedbullet
10 Video Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchachabullet

Celebrities

AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Video AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
Ghana vs Nigeria Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
Slay queens Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignites their beef on social media as they throw shades at each other.
Chick Fight Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignite their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other
X
Advertisement