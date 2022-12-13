The RTP Awards Africa seeks to celebrate the media personalities and brands which inspire, entertain and shape the society.

Oforiwaa Oyo wins TV Discovery of the Year at 2022 RTP Awards Africa Pulse Ghana

Host of The Dish on MX24, Oforiwaa Oyo has been adjudged the ‘‘Television Discovery of the Year’’ at the just ended Radio and Television Personality Awards Africa 2022. Oforiwaa beat off competition from her former colleague at MX24; Nuong Faalong and nine (9) others to win the award.

In her acceptance speech after winning the award, Oforiwaa acknowledged the Almighty God first in her journey and showered praises on her family, friends, loved ones and staff of MX24 who have constantly been supporting her.

Oforiwaa Oyo joined MX24 in July 2021 to oo-host MX Beatz with DJ Vyrusky and Jason El-A. As a result of her hard work and growth, she was assigned to host the first ever Miss Malaika Diaries Show on MX24.