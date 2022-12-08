Earlier this month, the actor known in private life as Collins Oteng, lost his wife whilst she was pregnant. Miss Millicent died while delivering her baby at the hospital.
Okomfo Kolege sadly announces burial of pregnant wife who died during delivery
Popular Kumawood actor, Komfo Kolege, has sorrowfully announce the final funeral rites for his late wife, Millicent Oteng.
Recommended articles
Colleague actress, Oteelge, confirmed the sad news when he said “Our brother’s wife is dead. Kolege’s wife is dead. She was going to give birth. God rest her soul. I was listening to Hello FM on Saturday where I first heard the news of Kolege’s wife’s death, I was so shocked".
In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zion felix, he added that "now I’m in Kumasi. I just came from his house to confirm and its true. The family confirmed. Before that, I went to the lady’s house at Koforidua Tabre together with Otele and it was a sad scene".
According to Oteele, Kolege has been inconsolable as he has been struck with two huge loses (his wife and child).
“Kolege is inconsolable. His wife died in the labour ward, together with the baby when they went to give birth. His wife was a nurse and he loved her so much. There is a saying that men don’t cry but my brother has cried his eyes out. We pray God consoles him. If you know him, kindly call him and console him,” he emphasised.
Breaking his silence on his wife's sudden demise, Koleege posted her funeral poster with a caption that says "hello Friends, My wife Millicent Oteng was a beautiful lady with a beautiful heart. She always took care of everyone around her. Unfortunately, death took her away from me together with my unborn son. I respectfully invite you all to her funeral on the 17th of December"
The funeral will take place at the Tabere school park in the Ashanti region where the body will also be laid in state. A thanksgiving service in her honour will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ohwimase.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh