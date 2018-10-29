Pulse.com.gh logo
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert

Although some people still insist he is crazy from the abuse of recreational drugs, Okomfo kwadee delivered a great performance without any hitch.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert play

Okomfo Kwadee

Formerly one of the most popular musicians in Ghana, Okomfo kwadee who abruptly left the music scene over a decade ago gave an electrifying performance over the weekend.

The “Ka wo nan to so” hitmaker who went on hiatus amidst ‘looney’ rumours proved to the crowd that he is still the only ‘Okomfo’ in Ghana. Although some people still insist he is crazy from the abuse of recreational drugs, Okomfo kwadee delivered a great performance without any hitch.

READ ALSO: Support Okomfour Kwadee's comeback by playing his songs this weekend - Prince Mackay pleads

Are we ready for the rebirth of the greatest Okomfo Ghana has ever seen?

WATCH HIS PERFORMANCE HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

