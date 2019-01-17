The Rapper has now spoken but what he is saying is that he won't say anything yet about Nana Appiah Mensah's embattled gold dealership company.

According to a report by zionfelix.net, the musician who has a new single "Bra" which features Afriyie of Wutah fame, said the matter is currently in the hands of state security services and as such, he will not jump the gun by passing any comment on the matter for now but he will surely do so in due time.

Okyeame Kwame who was speaking on Luv Fm in Kumasi was further pushed by the host, Dj Reuben, but he refused to comment on the issue with the excuse that he'll release a 360 statement later to detail his stands on the saga.