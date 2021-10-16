Okyeame Kwame: I’ve never cheated on my wife in our 12-year marriage

The celebrity couple has stuck together through thick and thin and are currently blessed with two adorable children.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day programme, Okyeame Kwame said it is never prudent for a man to cheat on his wife.

“I really do not think it is wise for me to have an affair with other women aside from my wife,” the rapper said.

“I try my best to have a very honest persona at home so that my children and wife can come through me without tension.”

Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, have written a book together, which is titled ‘Love Locked Down’.

Some months ago, the Hiplife legend called on fellow men to support women after washing for the first time in 26 years.

This was after the “Small Small” hitmaker took over one of his wife’s household chores, which is washing, and learnt a big lesson from it.

He said he got bruises on his left fingers after washing and revealed that he couldn’t even eat kenkey after washing.

According to Okyeame Kwame, he has not been involved in washing clothes for the past 26 years (or even more) and after trying his hands on it over the weekend, he regrets not supporting his wife throughout the years they have been together.

“I have not washed clothes for 26 years or maybe more. So, today, I decided to try my hand, and look, I have bruises all over my fingers. I couldn't eat Kenkey with my hand this week,” he said in a video of him washing his clothes at home.

He said helping women will set a good precedent for children too. He said his son couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw him in the kitchen cooking.