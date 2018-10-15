Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestial

news

Indeed he who finds a wife finds a good thing, as Okyeame Kwame reverberates the Bible passage with a lovely birthday message to his wife, Annica.

We woke up to a lovely pic of the pair, which the musician shared on his Instagram page. The vibrant optics of the picture had no choice but to compete with the lovely words used to caption the photo.

My favourite part was when Okyeame said, “… I always say we were destined to be together and you argue that it is choice, but I think you are wrong because I have never been able to measure or choose how much I should love you …” Isn’t this lovely?

Happy Birthday Mrs Annica Okyeame Kwame. He loves you in private and public and that’s not by choice.

SEE HIS POST HERE: