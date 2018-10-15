Pulse.com.gh logo
Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestial


  • Published:
Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestial play

Okyeame Kwame and Annica

Indeed he who finds a wife finds a good thing, as Okyeame Kwame reverberates the Bible passage with a lovely birthday message to his wife, Annica.

We woke up to a lovely pic of the pair, which the musician shared on his Instagram page. The vibrant optics of the picture had no choice but to compete with the lovely words used to caption the photo.

My favourite part was when Okyeame said, “… I always say we were destined to be together and you argue that it is choice, but I think you are wrong because I have never been able to measure or choose how much I should love you …” Isn’t this lovely?

Happy Birthday Mrs Annica Okyeame Kwame. He loves you in private and public and that’s not by choice.

Dear @mrsokyeame I have told You what I am writing here a million times but I am telling You here because I want the world to be my witness . You have brought me soo much happiness that I don#emo#4oCZ##t know how to thank You than pamper U publicly at the slightest opportunity . As this pic says I cannot or will not live a happy life without You . I always say we were destined to be together and You argue that it is choice but I think U are wrong because I have never been able to measure or choose how much I should love U . Today on your birthday . U wish for nothing from Me . Not a flower , not a card ,in fact this post would have made you happier If I didn#emo#4oCZ##t post it today . However , I appreciate You soo much I can#emo#4oCZ##t neglect that special day You came into this mostly evil world destined to be my BEST FRIEND .Happy Birth Day My Annica....3nika In Twi.....Grow gracefully , Grow wisely but Never ask for true love because I have plenty For U. Guys pls wish My BEST FRIEND happy Birth Day but don#emo#4oCZ##t forget to ADD that I Love Her in Private and In Public and that#emo#4oCZ##s not by Choice. #madeinghana #emo#8J+TuA==## by @stevemorrism

