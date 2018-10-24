Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children

There are four variants of the package that have been launched: Naa Deila Jumbo, Antwiwaa Kinky, Nuna Wavy and Samira Curls.
In the video sighted on Instagram, she is seen giving tips on how to take care of a child’s hair.
There are four variants of the package that have been launched: Naa Deila Jumbo, Antwiwaa Kinky, Nuna Wavy and Samira Curls.
This hairline is part of a mother company called Santes Hair which caters to adult hair needs.
The mother company is owned by Sante’s auntie, Xonia Antwiwaa Sonoh-Adjei, with whom they share the same middle name (Antwiwaa).
READ MORE: Sarkodie reveals the secret behind his relevance in the music industry
Sante, just like her brother Sir Bota, has a great interest in music and arts.
After releasing ‘Saucing’ last year, they have released ‘Read,’ a music project to encourage people to cultivate the habit of reading.