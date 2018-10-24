Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children

There are four variants of the package that have been launched: Naa Deila Jumbo, Antwiwaa Kinky, Nuna Wavy and Samira Curls.

  • Published:
play

Sante Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau, daughter of Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has released her hairline which is specifically formulated for kids.

In the video sighted on Instagram, she is seen giving tips on how to take care of a child’s hair.

There are four variants of the package that have been launched: Naa Deila Jumbo, Antwiwaa Kinky, Nuna Wavy and Samira Curls.

play

 

This hairline is part of a mother company called Santes Hair which caters to adult hair needs.

The mother company is owned by Sante’s auntie, Xonia Antwiwaa Sonoh-Adjei, with whom they share the same middle name (Antwiwaa).

play

READ MORE: Sarkodie reveals the secret behind his relevance in the music industry

Sante, just like her brother Sir Bota, has a great interest in music and arts.

After releasing ‘Saucing’ last year, they have released ‘Read,’ a music project to encourage people to cultivate the habit of reading.

Watch video below:

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee cries out Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee cries out
Sarkodie reveals the secret behind his relevance in the music industry Sarkodie reveals the secret behind his relevance in the music industry
10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video featuring Tiwa Savage 10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video featuring Tiwa Savage
Juliet Ibrahim confirms breakup with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim Juliet Ibrahim confirms breakup with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim
Maame Serwaa honoured at UCC Maame Serwaa honoured at UCC
Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camera Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camera

Recommended Videos

I like thick tall and handsome men – Adwoa Smart I like thick tall and handsome men – Adwoa Smart
Eastwood Anaba convinced me to attend Reign launch - Stonebwoy Eastwood Anaba convinced me to attend Reign launch - Stonebwoy
Here is the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants Here is the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants



Top Articles

1 ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit...bullet
2 Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)bullet
3 Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camerabullet
4 Fans can’t handle Princess Shyngle’s twerking videobullet
5 Maame Serwaa honoured at UCCbullet
6 Celebrities who had something to say about KNUST brutality...bullet
7 Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs Ghanaiansbullet
8 Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's...bullet
9 Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Glo's...bullet
10 Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting...bullet

Related Articles

D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer
Sue me if you think I spent your money - Former Manager dares Patapaa
Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)
Maame Serwaa honoured at UCC
Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camera
10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video featuring Tiwa Savage
Sarkodie reveals the secret behind his relevance in the music industry
Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee cries out

Top Videos

1 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smartbullet
6 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
7 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)bullet
8 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
9 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
10 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered...bullet

Celebrities

Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)
Sue me if you think I spent your money - Former Manager dares Patapaa
D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer
No job better than being a musician – Kojo Antwi
X
Advertisement