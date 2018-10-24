Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children

news

Sante Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau, daughter of Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has released her hairline which is specifically formulated for kids.

In the video sighted on Instagram, she is seen giving tips on how to take care of a child’s hair.

There are four variants of the package that have been launched: Naa Deila Jumbo, Antwiwaa Kinky, Nuna Wavy and Samira Curls.

This hairline is part of a mother company called Santes Hair which caters to adult hair needs.

The mother company is owned by Sante’s auntie, Xonia Antwiwaa Sonoh-Adjei, with whom they share the same middle name (Antwiwaa).

Sante, just like her brother Sir Bota, has a great interest in music and arts.

After releasing ‘Saucing’ last year, they have released ‘Read,’ a music project to encourage people to cultivate the habit of reading.

Watch video below: