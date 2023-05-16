Prior to this arrest Hajia 4Real's primary source of income was unknown before to this problem and is still unknown now.
Old video of Hajia 4Reall advising ladies against depending on men and work hard pops up
Hajia 4Reall, has been in the trends following recent reports that she was extradited from the UK to the US for her alleged involvement in romance scams.
Recommended articles
Many social media users have questioned how she is able to support her extravagant lifestyle with the help of the opulent whips, Trassaco estate home, and other properties registered in her name.
Following her issue, an old video from when Hajia4Real gave credit for her accomplishments to her diligence has surfaced.
According to the singer, she was fortunate enough to receive funding from her father when she was young in order to launch a modest company.
She later invested the profits from her father’s seed capital into other small businesses and the benefits are what we are seeing now.
She went on to say that she owns a number of enterprises, including a clothing store for children and adults, in the course of her conversation with Sammy Kay.
During yet another interview on Wontumi TV, Hajia4Real thanked God for all of the blessings she has received.
She explained to the host of the program that her pricey possessions are the product of a lot of labor and persistent prayer.
Hajia 4 Reall was yesterday extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women for over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.
According to the prosecution, Hajia 4 Reall's romance scam targeted elderly and single Americans who were living alone.
In reports seen by pulse.com.gh, 'she entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations, and according to her attorney, she will be released in the upcoming days on a $500,000 bail with GPS monitoring via an ankle monitor'.
According to the prosecutors, from at least 2013 through 2019, Hajia 4Reall was involved with a group of con artists from West Africa who assumed fake identities to trick people into thinking they were in relationships with them using emails, texts and social media messages.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh