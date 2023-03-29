ADVERTISEMENT
Omotola recounts teenage pregnancy as her son picks her up from the airport (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is taking her back to how her motherhood journey started as a teenager.

The Nollywood actress took us on memory lane after her son showed up to pick her at the airport. Out of her excitement of seeing her son becoming a young man, owning a car and driving her for the first time, she said "Kiddo is grown".

Omotola who has been in Nigeria for a few months has flown back to London. Upon er arrival, one of her sons, Michael, picked her up from Heathrow airport.

Sharing the video of her excited self in her son’s car, she stated that she started having kids at the age of 19, she said, “Kiddo is grown… he’s now picking me up in his own car! They actually sent him to pick me up".

"Yup! Honeyboy… we free! Started having kids at 19 so you don’t understand my journey… had Micky age 24 so hey # let me feel young Againnnnnnnnnn,” she added after posting the video below.

