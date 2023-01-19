Originally released in 1973, Reggae legends, Bob Marley and The Wailers usher in the new year with a reimagining of his classic ‘Stir It Up’, which featured our very own rap icon, Sarkodie.
One of the highest moments of my life – Sarkodie reacts to his Bob Marley feature
The landlord of Ghana's music has kicked off the new year with a huge new feature on the new version of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'.
Marley’s team announced the collaboration on Twitter late Wednesday, January 18th, 2023.
"A special new version of “Stir It Up” is coming THIS FRIDAY featuring Ghanaian 🇬🇭 artist @Sarkodie! Pre-save the track today at link in bio" the post read.
Reacting to the news, Sarkodie described the feature as the biggest moment in his life and career.
“One of the highest moments in my career/Life… such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the legend,” he said.
“What a way to kick start this year !!! Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/Life... Big shouts to the team at island records @akosuas_ @Jaykjs and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project by the legend #bobmarley... such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong... the full post read.
He also took to Twitter with another reaction which read “Finally we get to share with the world !!! Definitely my biggest highlight in my music journey big honor.. Friday we enjoy this ! More stories to share ”
The official music video for ‘Stir It Up’ showcases the vibrant relationship between Jamaica and Ghana. With Sarkodie leading on creative direction, these Ghana-shot visuals authentically explore identity, unity and community and we definately can't wait for more Caribbean and Africa collaborations.
