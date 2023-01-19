One of the highest moments of my life – Sarkodie reacts to his Bob Marley feature

Marley’s team announced the collaboration on Twitter late Wednesday, January 18th, 2023.

"A special new version of “Stir It Up” is coming THIS FRIDAY featuring Ghanaian 🇬🇭 artist @Sarkodie! Pre-save the track today at link in bio" the post read.

Reacting to the news, Sarkodie described the feature as the biggest moment in his life and career.

“One of the highest moments in my career/Life… such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the legend,” he said.

“What a way to kick start this year !!! Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/Life... Big shouts to the team at island records @akosuas_ @Jaykjs and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project by the legend #bobmarley... such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong... the full post read.

He also took to Twitter with another reaction which read “Finally we get to share with the world !!! Definitely my biggest highlight in my music journey big honor.. Friday we enjoy this ! More stories to share ”