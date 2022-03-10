Only hardcore Sarkodie fans can score 10/10 in this quiz about the rapper
This quiz will reveal if you are truly a hardcore fan of Sarkodie or you just claim to be. Answer these few questions and see your result.
What is Sarkodie's official name?
Michael Owusu Addo Snr
Michael Owusu Addo Jnr
Michael Owusu Addo
Michael Owusu Addo Snr Next question
Where did Sarkodie take this photo?
London
Dubai
New York
Dubai Next question
In which song did Sarkodie say "Ma sendi nyankopon WhatsApp woe readi obe reply Tuesday"
Non Living Thing
Happy Day
Highest
Happy Day Next question
In which year did Sarkodie drop his 'Mary' album?
2014
2015
2016
2015 Next question
What is Sarkodie's date of birth?
July 10
June 10
June 11
July 11
July 10 Next question
On record, how many awards has Sarkodie won?
105
106
107
107 Next question
Which of these artistes featured on Sarkodie's No Pressure album?
Harmonize Next question
What is the first track on Sarkodie's 'No Pressure' album
No Pressure
No Fugazy
Rollies And Cigars
Non Living Thing
Rollies And Cigars Next question
In which song did Sarkodie say "Huh! Sika dɔɔso wɔ GhanaStill a yɛ hustle wɔ Ashaiman"?
Happy Day
Inflation
Dumso
Kanta
Kanta Next question
