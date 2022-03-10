RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Only hardcore Sarkodie fans can score 10/10 in this quiz about the rapper

Authors:

Selorm Tali

This quiz will reveal if you are truly a hardcore fan of Sarkodie or you just claim to be. Answer these few questions and see your result.

Sarkodie’s Tweet about Kumerica is 2021's most-liked Tweet in Ghana
What is Sarkodie's official name?

Michael Owusu Addo Snr
Michael Owusu Addo Jnr
Michael Owusu Addo
Michael Owusu Addo Snr Next question

Where did Sarkodie take this photo?

London
Dubai
New York
Dubai Next question

In which song did Sarkodie say "Ma sendi nyankopon WhatsApp woe readi obe reply Tuesday"

Non Living Thing
Happy Day
Highest
Happy Day Next question

In which year did Sarkodie drop his 'Mary' album?

2014
2015
2016
2015 Next question

What is Sarkodie's date of birth?

July 10
June 10
June 11
July 11
July 10 Next question

Which of these photos best represents Sarkodie?

Wine Glass
Dark Shades

On record, how many awards has Sarkodie won?

105
106
107
107 Next question

Which of these artistes featured on Sarkodie's No Pressure album?

Joey B
Akwaboah
Harmonize
Zlatan Ibile
Harmonize Next question

What is the first track on Sarkodie's 'No Pressure' album

No Pressure
No Fugazy
Rollies And Cigars
Non Living Thing
Rollies And Cigars Next question

In which song did Sarkodie say "Huh! Sika dɔɔso wɔ GhanaStill a yɛ hustle wɔ Ashaiman"?

Happy Day
Inflation
Dumso
Kanta
Kanta Next question
Your score: 10/10
You are truly a hardcore Sarknative
Your score: 8/10
You are a truly Sarkodie fan but not a hardcore fan yet
Your score: 6/10
You have a long way to go to become a hardcore Sarkodie fan
Your score: Fail!
You've scored below 5, don't count yourself among true Sarkodie fans
Your score:
Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

