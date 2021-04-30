Only jobless people criticise my fashion sense – Kuami Eugene

The Highlife sensation has often been criticised by fans and pundits alike over the way he dresses for public events.
Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene, says he is not perturbed by criticism of his dressing and fashion sense.
The Highlife sensation has often been criticised by fans and pundits alike over the way he dresses for public events.
However, reacting to this, Kuami Eugene said he is not bothered by such talks, insisting only jobless people criticise his fashion sense.
“I actually feel happy and laugh about it (trolling) because it makes me realise plenty people don't have jobs,” he said on Hitz FM.
“And I see people go into the depths of their hearts saying mean things, maybe they think that is the solution. They have a problem but me Kuami Eugene I don't really have a problem.”
The Lynx Entertainment signee also commented on recent remarks made by fellow artiste Mr Drew regarding allegations song theft.
In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM last week, Mr Drew said: "Kuami Eugene started stealing songs before me, he has a scholarship in it.”
Asked about these comments, Kuami Eugene accused the ‘Dwe’ hit maker’ of seeking his attention.
“This is not the first time Mr Drew has been coming at me, I don;t know what he wants but I won't mind him. I think he needs that attention and he wishes I give it to him.
“He will get there, he’s new and he just came, They should allow him to explore himself and if this is how he wants to do it then he has the room to himself. He should have fun,” he added.
