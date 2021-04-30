Only jobless people criticise my fashion sense – Kuami Eugene

However, reacting to this, Kuami Eugene said he is not bothered by such talks, insisting only jobless people criticise his fashion sense.

Pulse Ghana

“I actually feel happy and laugh about it (trolling) because it makes me realise plenty people don't have jobs,” he said on Hitz FM.

“And I see people go into the depths of their hearts saying mean things, maybe they think that is the solution. They have a problem but me Kuami Eugene I don't really have a problem.”

The Lynx Entertainment signee also commented on recent remarks made by fellow artiste Mr Drew regarding allegations song theft.

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM last week, Mr Drew said: "Kuami Eugene started stealing songs before me, he has a scholarship in it.”

Asked about these comments, Kuami Eugene accused the ‘Dwe’ hit maker’ of seeking his attention.

“This is not the first time Mr Drew has been coming at me, I don;t know what he wants but I won't mind him. I think he needs that attention and he wishes I give it to him.