Only Kennedy Agyapong can challenge Mahama, any other NPP candidate will lose - A Plus

A Plus explains that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central is the only right man who may be able to give John Mahama a tough competition.

According to A Plus, the outspoken MP should be made the flagbearer of the NPP if the party really wish to 'break the 8' and maintain the presidential seat in the December 2024 elections which will be fiercely contested.

"NPP's chances of winning the 2024 elections will depend on their flagbearer. I am sure the NDC will bring back John Mahama. It should be Mahama versus Kennedy Agyapong. It will be termed El Clásico -Real Madrid vs Barcelona. The elections will be sweet," A Plus said.

"If the NDC retains Mahama, I can confidently tell you that he will beat any other NPP flagbearer except Kennedy. He is the man to match up to John Mahama," he emphasized in an interview with Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe.

Talking about his political ties, A Plus said "I will call myself a member of the NPP if Kennedy Agyapong becomes the flagbearer of the party...Honourable Ken is just like me. He is a 'guy man',".

Speaking about the sitting president, H.E Nana Addo and how he has been criticizing his government, he maintained that there is no bad blood between himself and President