Daniel Williams, one of the children of the founder of Action Chapel International, dragged his father on social media on Tuesday, June 9, in a series of tweets and live videos.

He started off by releasing his threesome video and other nudes on Twitter before going live on the micro-blogging site to drop some bombshell about his father.

In the live video, Daniel claimed his father is a ‘demon’ and further revealed that the highly respected preacher got him arrested on drug charges, prevented him from marrying the love of his life and also called his mother a witch.

RELATED ARTICLE: Presenter lauds Duncan Williams’ son for ‘exposing’ his father

Speaking about the trending topic, Afia Schwarzenegger took to her Instagram page to call on Ghanaians to pray for the Duncan Williams family, especially Daniel.

She said as a mother, she is ‘lost with words’ and that her position will not allow her to do anything apart from praying.

Afia shared a photo of Daniel with the caption: “As a mother I am lost with words. Let's pray for Bishop Duncan Williams n his family especially his son Daniel. Only sensitive Christians will understand this. Lets continue to keep him and his family in prayers. My position as a Mother will not allow me to do anything apart from praying.This is so sad.”