Only shallow minded SM fans think I hate Shatta Wale - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo (VIDEO)

"Anytime Shatta Wale's issues come up on this platform and I speak then people see me in a certain way because of what happened last year so they feel there's a problem. I am sure when I speak, either Shatta wale or some of his don't get it so they sieve through my comment and pick what they think is negative," Arnold said on United Showbiz.

Shatta Wale and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo Pulse Ghana

According to the regular pundit on UTV's Saturday night show, "Shatta Wale has some discerning fans but some of them are very shallow minded so when I speak they say I hate Shatta Wale and his successful life. Masa, Wale is not my level for me to hate him, his level is the likes of Davido and Wizkid".

Arnold added that "when we come here do they pay us for hating someone? So those who say those are very shallow-minded". According to the showbiz pundit, he will continue to speak about Shatta Wale regardless because it is his job.