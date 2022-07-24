According to the Ghanaian entertainment pundit he is only doing his job and he doesn't hate Shatta Wale. However, anytime he passes a comment about the dancehall act, some of his shallow-minded fans perceive it to be the negativity borne out of hate.
Only shallow minded SM fans think I hate Shatta Wale - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo (VIDEO)
Arnoald Asamoah Baidoo is making it known that he doesn't hate Shatta Wale.
"Anytime Shatta Wale's issues come up on this platform and I speak then people see me in a certain way because of what happened last year so they feel there's a problem. I am sure when I speak, either Shatta wale or some of his don't get it so they sieve through my comment and pick what they think is negative," Arnold said on United Showbiz.
According to the regular pundit on UTV's Saturday night show, "Shatta Wale has some discerning fans but some of them are very shallow minded so when I speak they say I hate Shatta Wale and his successful life. Masa, Wale is not my level for me to hate him, his level is the likes of Davido and Wizkid".
Arnold added that "when we come here do they pay us for hating someone? So those who say those are very shallow-minded". According to the showbiz pundit, he will continue to speak about Shatta Wale regardless because it is his job.
"My relationship with Shatta wale is for life. I am an entertainment journalist and he is an artiste. So far as he continues to produce songs, win awards or misbehave, as a journalist I will talk about him so we are here for the long hall". Hear more from him in the video below.
