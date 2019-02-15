Speaking on Hitz FM, the musician mentioned that he practices the act and never considers it as a bad thing as he also insinuated that he really enjoys it.

In the conversation monitored by pulse.com.gh, Ded Buddy added that those who speak against oral sex are those who haven’t tried it before and that their thoughts about it will change if they get to have a feel of it.

The “Yebesa” singer who has a show this Saturday at the Alliance Francaise, however, advised that oral sex shouldn’t be practised with just anyone but certainly, it’s a key thing for a trusted couple to keep their relationship going.

