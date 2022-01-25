Order Ghana police to give me my gun - Medikal tells court

Whilst holding a brief for the substantive lawyer, she is also the court that the accused and his legal team has not been served with the processes and disclosures to properly mount their defence.

The State Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, in response prayed the court for an extension of time within which to file processes, disclosures, and witness statements and serve the same on accused persons.

This request for the extension of time for the prosecution to file their processes was granted by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh who presided over the hearing.

Regarding the release of the gun to the rapper, His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh asked lawyers of the rapper to come up with a formal application regarding the release of the weapon.

Medikal handcuffed to court Pulse Ghana

Accordingly, the case has been adjourned to February 15, 2022. In September 2021, while in his car, displayed a rugger 9mm pistol without any reasonable excuse. The video went viral leading to his arrest on October 21st 2021.