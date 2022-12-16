Organisers of Wizkid concert were overly ambitious – Van Calebs

Van Calebs said all factors that need to be in place for such lofty idea to be realized were not in favor of organizers.

He explained that aside the period for hyping the program being short, the amount charged and the absence of some of A-class Ghanaian artistes on the bill meant that it was going to flop.

Pulse Ghana

He is thus demanding a refund for anyone who purchased a ticket for the event.

“No artiste from our part of the World can fill the Accra Sports Stadium. Stadium shows are different and those who can fill it can’t pay for the amount they wanted.

“The organizers also did poor grounds work. For such a big show you need the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and artistes with huge followings to be on. What they must do now is to refund the monies of those who paid for the tickets”, he said.