Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo proves he is not only a maestro when it comes it comes to haute couture as he releases regular official photos of himself in ethereal corporate outfits.
Osebo ditches skirts for chinos in new dapper-looking photos
Male style icon and social media sensation, Osebo 'Tarzan' has set the internet on the fire with a series of fashionable photos in a smart look.
The fashion impresario just blessed the timelines of fans and netizens with new photos rocking chinos in a very formal look which is different from the skirt he opts for often.
Wearing two different classic suits, Osebo looked entirely regal and smart in the bespoke double-crested suits he wore and perfectly matched with his chinos pants.
Not only did the social media sensation rock the chinos, but he also posed like a top model which made the photos look magazine cover-worthy.
The photos have been taken by many bloggers and tabloids which has generated lots of comments under their posts.
Comments made by netizens
@amarhbebold stated:
"wooow .. this is beautiful photograph"
@kwasydanyels also commented:
"This is dope, nice suit"
Meanwhile, Osebo the Zaraman, has been in the news in recent times for some humanitarian projects he embarked on. He recently made headlines after gifting an old cobbler whom he gifted a GH¢50.00 note.
Osebo in his random acts of kindness was touched by the works of an old shoemaker and decided to put a smile on his face by giving him money but instead, the man broke down in tears.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh