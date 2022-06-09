Osebo ditches skirts for chinos in new dapper-looking photos

The fashion impresario just blessed the timelines of fans and netizens with new photos rocking chinos in a very formal look which is different from the skirt he opts for often.

Wearing two different classic suits, Osebo looked entirely regal and smart in the bespoke double-crested suits he wore and perfectly matched with his chinos pants.

Not only did the social media sensation rock the chinos, but he also posed like a top model which made the photos look magazine cover-worthy.

The photos have been taken by many bloggers and tabloids which has generated lots of comments under their posts.

Comments made by netizens

@amarhbebold stated:

"wooow .. this is beautiful photograph"

@kwasydanyels also commented:

"This is dope, nice suit"

Meanwhile, Osebo the Zaraman, has been in the news in recent times for some humanitarian projects he embarked on. He recently made headlines after gifting an old cobbler whom he gifted a GH¢50.00 note.