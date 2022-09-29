Osebo in tears as God saves him from car-fire accident with his son (VIDEO)

It is unclear what caused the fire to spark in the car. Out of praise to God, Osebor shared a video of the burnt car on social media and disclosed that he was with a young man he calls his son.

"We serve a living God, my God just saved me and my son @kwame.preko from burning this night, I will always be grateful,” he said in an Instagram caption which came with crying emojis.

So far, pulse.com.gh is not aware of any casualty, however, it is believed that Osebo is doing fine. Fans and friends of the Ghanaian fashionista have also been sympathizing with him.

Commenting on Osebo's post which has gathered over 400 comments in less 18 hours, Okay FM Presenter, Abeiku Santana said "We thank God for saving you guys, a man with a pure heart shall never be destroyed by fire. God loves you".