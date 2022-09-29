RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Osebo in tears as God saves him from car-fire accident with his son (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Top Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo The Zaraman has been saved from a car fire accident that nearly took his life.

The life-threatening incident happened last night. In a video shared on social media, almost half of Osebo's car, particularly the engine and bonnet side, got burnt.

It is unclear what caused the fire to spark in the car. Out of praise to God, Osebor shared a video of the burnt car on social media and disclosed that he was with a young man he calls his son.

"We serve a living God, my God just saved me and my son @kwame.preko from burning this night, I will always be grateful,” he said in an Instagram caption which came with crying emojis.

So far, pulse.com.gh is not aware of any casualty, however, it is believed that Osebo is doing fine. Fans and friends of the Ghanaian fashionista have also been sympathizing with him.

Commenting on Osebo's post which has gathered over 400 comments in less 18 hours, Okay FM Presenter, Abeiku Santana said "We thank God for saving you guys, a man with a pure heart shall never be destroyed by fire. God loves you".

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty added that "Thank God for your lives," whilst actor, Prince David Osei said "Aww sorry for your loss 😢😢.. Thank God for your life". Watch the moment Osebo's burnt car was towed in the video below after the accident.

