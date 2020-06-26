The self-acclaimed 'fashionista', who has been labelled as the ‘drip god’ on social media due to his bizarre outfits, has disclosed that he has been slaying since the 90s but didn’t receive recognition because he wasn’t familiar with social media.

He made this revelation during an interview on ‘The Delay Show’ on Friday, June 26.

“I’ve been nailing the fashion world since 1999,” he told Delay. “Just that I wasn’t a fan of social media, so, I was only known by my customers. I got noticed when I joined social media.”

According to Osebo, he plans his Instagram slays before he wakes up.

“Before I sleep, I think of the dress I will wear the next day. So, I go straight to my wardrobe to pick my dress when I wake up every day.”

He also revealed that he has '60 pieces of jeans, 40 blazers, 39 suits, about 350 shoes, 15 slippers, 43 wristwatches, and 26 spectacles' in his wardrobe.

Watch the interview below.