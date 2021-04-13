RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Osebo who? Amakye Dede claims he introduced tattered jeans to Ghana's fashion space

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian highlife legend Amakye Dede claims he introduced tattered jeans to the fashion space in Ghana.

Abrantie Amakye Dede

ece-auto-gen

According to the “M’ani Agyina” hitmaker, who is also known by his popular signature ‘Be Serious’ and ‘Iron Boy’, he is certain of introducing that fashion trend in Ghana, and even if he isn’t first, he is the second.

Recommended articles

“I won’t lie to you, this type of jeans [tattered] I can tell you,” he told Joy FM’s Becky. “If I’m not the first person to bring it to Ghana then I must be the second person.”

He said he featured and sold tattered jeans in his “Debidebi Ebeyie Yie” studio album.

Amakye Dede believes in the phrase ‘age is just a number,' saying he is still young.

“I always say this that age is a club. If you are ready to join the group, it’s up to you. But for me Abrantie Amakye Dede, I’m not ready to join because I must still look young,” he stated.

Amakye Dede began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist.

This band, led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), had hits such as “Abebi Bewua Eso”, “Wanware Me A”, “Odo Mani Agyina”, and the seminal “Ohohoo Batani”.

Amakye Dede, who has 20 albums to his credit, moved to Nigeria where he had his hit “Jealousy go shame”.

He then formed his band, the Apollo High Kings, in 1980. He dominated the highlife scene in the 1980s and 1990s and has continued to have hit songs in the 21st century. He has headlined so many concerts locally and internationally.

Among his popular songs are ‘Handkerchief,’ ‘Seniwa,’ ‘Brebrebe yi,’ ‘Mensuro,’ ‘Mabre,’ ‘Broken Promises,’ ‘Nsuo Amuna,’ ‘Sokoo na mmaa pe,’ ‘To be a man na war,’ and ‘Iron Boy,’ among others.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Even if you don’t like traditional wedding, you’ll fall in love with 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mimi's dress

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]