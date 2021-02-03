As such, the Ghanaian millionaire attracts dozens of eyeballs anytime a bit of his private life pops up on social media, as many are curious to see how the business mogul lives his life with all the luxury at his feet.

Accordingly, pulse.com.gh is feeding you with one thing that you never may have known about the millionaire. Of all the expensive cars at his disposal, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a rider as well as he has shown off his motor riding skills in a new video.

The video has been shared by Fada Dickson, who is the right-hand man to the affluent Ghanaian business magnate. In sharing the video below, he wrote "man of many talents".

This video comes just after a day of Osei Kwame Despite marked his birthday. Yesterday, a private ceremony was held in the house of the Despite Media owner to celebrate him.

Abeiku Santana, Gospel singers Diana Hamilton and Yaw Sarpong among others were also present in the house for the brief ceremony that saw Sarkodie in attendance who was also given a tour inside the multimillion home of Despite.

Watch the video below.