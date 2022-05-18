Osei Tutu died of spiritual attack, 9 pins were removed from his throat - mother (WATCH)

Osei Tutu was reported to have passed away yesterday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as confirmed by his colleague Kumawood actor Fred Nana Agyeman widely famed as Kyinkyinaa Twan.

Osei Tutu Kumawood-actor Pulse Ghana

Speaking about Osei Tutu's death, his mother in an interview with GHPage said “two weeks ago, he said he would come here but he didn’t. I called him but he didn’t answer. Later, he returned my call. I spoke to him on phone and the response was terrible".

“I sent my youngest son to Tafo to go check up on him because I surmised Osei was unwell. My son did not return so I called him and he told me Osei was very sick so they were on their way to my end,” she said in Twi.

According to her, her son was later sent to the hospital for treatment “my son returned and said his brother was better".

"I asked what the problem was and he said he felt pains in the throat. He said when he coughed, he saw blood in the phlegm. He couldn’t eat, he couldn’t drink water. For the past three weeks, he hadn’t eaten,” the devastated mother said.

She continued that “so, the next day, I decided to prepare soup to be sent to him. Osei came back home and slept in his brother’s room. Unfortunately, he couldn’t eat. And truly, for about two weeks, he couldn’t eat".

Asked if there were symptoms around his throat, she responded: “His throat was not swollen, nothing showed there was a problem with the throat.”

She detailed that due to the severe pain and how restless her son became, she was extremely worried. She added that his son later sought spiritual assistance. “He told me it was a spiritual attack from the movie industry. And that, when he sought help from a spiritualist, nine pins were removed from his throat,” the mother said.