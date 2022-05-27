Osinachi's husband charged with homicide over her death

Some news portals first reported that Osinachi died from throat cancer until award-winning gospel artiste, Frank Edwards opened pandora’s box of mysteries surrounding the gospel artiste’s death.

Pulse Nigeria

Before Frank Edward's disclosure, Osinachi was hospitalised for five days before she passed on. “So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light”, he said in a social media post to blame her husband for having a hand in her death.

The singer's death has since sparked a debate online over domestic violence with fans demanding for justice for Osinach. Accordingly, Peter Nwachukwu has been charged with homicide, contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with death.

He was charged in accordance with Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The case against Peter Nwachukwu was filed on May 20, 2022, by the Head of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation at the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Yewande Gbola-Awopetu.

The prosecutor accused the defendant of forcefully ejecting the deceased from the family home, contrary to the VAP Act, adding that he also attempted culpable homicide by pushing Osinachi out of a moving vehicle.

A report by ChannelsTV adds that the Federal Government further alleged that the defendant deprived the deceased of her personal liberty by restraining her movement and locking her up in the house.

Nwachukwu was equally accused of emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the VAP Act, 2015.

According to the report by the Nigerian TV station, the defendant was said to have denied Osinachi access to her money for medication and household necessities and forced her into begging and borrowing.

Osinachi's husband Peter Nwachukwu Pulse Ghana

The charge further alleges that Osinachi’s husband forcefully isolated and separated her from her family by preventing the deceased’s mother and siblings from visiting her matrimonial home.

One of the counts reads, “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

Another count reads, “Statement of offence: Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.