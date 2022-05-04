Otumfuo's arrival in the U.S.A for Memphis in May Festival (WATCH)

A special event, known as the Black Star Black Tie Gala, will be held in Memphis, tomorrow May 6, to celebrate Otumfuo’s 72nd birthday.

3 of Ghana’s biggest artistes, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame will join forces to perform at the 72nd birthday celebration of the Asantehene.

The event has been long delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Memphis in May Festival traditionally begins with the Beale Street Music Festival, which saw performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne, Van Morrison, Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Da Baby, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Modest Mouse, Memphis' own Three 6 Mafia, including Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

The Ghanaian artistes performed on April 30 and May 1, respectively.