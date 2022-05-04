RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otumfuo's arrival in the U.S.A for Memphis in May Festival (WATCH)

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll’s private jet touched down in Memphis, U.S.A on the morning of May 4, 2022.

Otumfou Osei Tutu II
Otumfou Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene is in the American city to participate in 2022 ‘Memphis in May International Festival.’ This year’s edition of the festival will pay homage to Ghana’s culture and heritage from May 3 to 9, as the festival honours a specific foreign country every year amidst many events.

A special event, known as the Black Star Black Tie Gala, will be held in Memphis, tomorrow May 6, to celebrate Otumfuo’s 72nd birthday.

3 of Ghana’s biggest artistes, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame will join forces to perform at the 72nd birthday celebration of the Asantehene.

The event has been long delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Memphis in May Festival traditionally begins with the Beale Street Music Festival, which saw performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne, Van Morrison, Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Da Baby, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Modest Mouse, Memphis' own Three 6 Mafia, including Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

The Ghanaian artistes performed on April 30 and May 1, respectively.

The climax of the week-long program in Memphis will be a traditional durbar on Saturday, May 7. Activities of the week will then conclude with a Church service on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

