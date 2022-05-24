Our politicians are ‘the real fraud boys’ - Efia Odo

She added that because of this they are the real swindlers in the country.

“There’s money in the system, it’s shared amongst politicians. They’re the real fraud boys!” she posted on her Twitter, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The socialite's comments come at a time when the details of a will by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie who was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission has shocked Ghanaians.

The will contains a mind-blowing list of properties including some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest.

Portions of the Achimota Forest lands in his will have been allocated to his family relatives.

Page 4 of the will, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose office was situated at the Achimota Forest until his death, stated that "I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever."

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie – One (1) acre Eva Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre Ivy Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) – One (1) acre Michael Owusu – 1.541 acres

Page 5 of the will also states that "I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever."

"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu. Upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor," it added.

"I give my portion of land that jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this will is domiciled in the USA forever," the will stated.

Sir John in the will indicated that he owned land at the Ramsar area in Sakumono in Accra.

"I give my land situated at the Ramsar area at Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region and measuring 5.07 acres to my sisters Abena Saah and her children, Comfort Amoateng and her children, Abena Konadu and Juliet Akua Arko and her children on equal share basis forever," he said.

The Centre for Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Services (CERSGIS) defines a Ramsar site as "a wetlands site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar convention. It provides for national action and international cooperation regarding the conservation of wetlands, and wise sustainable use of their resources."