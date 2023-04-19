Our relationship started with Alpha Hour - Harold Amenyah on how he met his wife (VIDEO)

“When I got home, I texted her and said, 'This is Harold. I got your number from your friend.' I didn't get a response early, so I dropped my phone somewhere. It was quite late, so I slept,” he said.

Despite finding it unusual, Harold was intrigued by Irene's focus on spirituality over personal conversations and continued to pursue her, attending the prayer meetings to get to know her better.

"I was like, 'Okay, you are meeting the person for the first time, and they are sending you a link to a prayer meeting.' I was like, "Okay, what is this thing?"

“When I woke up, I texted her and clicked the link, and I saw that it was a prayer meeting. She skipped all that I wanted to know about her and went straight to inviting me to join the prayer session," Harold stated.

Although she would ignore his messages throughout the day, she would send him a link to pray at midnight.

