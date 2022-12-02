Owusu Bempah and 6 others discharged in Nana Agradaa 'death threat' case

The controversial man of God was arrested together with three of his junior pastors and three other accomplices who were being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, conspiracy to commit threat of death and threat of death.

At a court sitting yesterday, Chief Inspector Benson Benneh, who held brief to Assist Superintendent of Police (ASP) Simon Terkpetey, informed the court that, “we have instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to withdraw the case.”

GNA reports that Chief Inspector Benneh told the court that there was a new development, hence the prosecution was putting its house in order to prepare a new charge sheet and arraign the accused persons before the High Court.

“We therefore pray for discharge of the accused persons and pursue the matter at the High Court,” he added. Accordingly, the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah said “listening to the prosecution, the case is struck out and accused persons are discharged".

Rev. Owusu Bempah’s accomplices are Mensah Ofori, Bright Berchie, Kwabena Nyarko aka Matata, Nana Acheampong, Nana brown and Kwame Amoh.