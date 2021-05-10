RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Owusu Bempah apologizes for describing celebrities as misfits over #FixTheCountry protest

Selorm Tali

Staunch NPP supporter, Ernest Owusu Bempah who is the Head of Communications at Ghana Gas has apologized for insulting some Ghanaian celebrities.

Actress Efia Odo, Serwaa Amihere, John Dumelo, Bridget Otoo, Pascaline Edwards, DKB, among others have been championing the #FixTheCountry protest on social media but in a counter reply, Ernest Owusu Bempah described some of them as misfits.

"Why do these "entertainers," think anybody really give a crap about what they think? Of course, this is the downside to social media; where below-average intelligence folks who can't read and understand English want to teach the president how to govern," he wrote.

"The politics of attrition and patronage isn’t gonna help these social misfits and their backers," Owusu Bempah added in a Facebook post that has attracted a severe backlash.

After all, attempts to justify his comment, Ernest Owusu Bempah has made a u-turn to apologize to the Ghanaian celebrities. "Last week I took the huge risk of presenting another side of the story as it is against the Ghanaian situation being pushed by the #FixTheCountry campaigners," he wrote in a new post.

According to him, "while some agreed with the piece, it wasn't all hearts and flowers. Let me state that my motivation to write that piece was not to slander all celebrities in general nor persons involved in the campaign but to bring to the fore some salient indicators with regards to where we are as a country, and to correct some serious negative phenomenon within the Ghanaian celebrity front".

The Ghana Gas Head of Communication emphasized that "I have taken a second look at the write-up and although nothing that I wrote is an untruth, I admit that perhaps I was too harsh in some of my conclusions and choice of words. This shouldn't have been the case and I apologise to all those who may have been hurt by the piece".

Apologizing for his harsh words, he said "I'm sorry. I, therefore, retract the strong and uncomplimentary language used in the write-up. Maybe the issues that I was so much concerned about will not have been glossed over had I not engaged in some early conclusions".

