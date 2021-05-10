Owusu Bempah apologizes for describing celebrities as misfits over #FixTheCountry protest

"Why do these "entertainers," think anybody really give a crap about what they think? Of course, this is the downside to social media; where below-average intelligence folks who can't read and understand English want to teach the president how to govern," he wrote.

"The politics of attrition and patronage isn’t gonna help these social misfits and their backers," Owusu Bempah added in a Facebook post that has attracted a severe backlash.

After all, attempts to justify his comment, Ernest Owusu Bempah has made a u-turn to apologize to the Ghanaian celebrities. "Last week I took the huge risk of presenting another side of the story as it is against the Ghanaian situation being pushed by the #FixTheCountry campaigners," he wrote in a new post.

Ernest Owusu Bempah's post Pulse Ghana

According to him, "while some agreed with the piece, it wasn't all hearts and flowers. Let me state that my motivation to write that piece was not to slander all celebrities in general nor persons involved in the campaign but to bring to the fore some salient indicators with regards to where we are as a country, and to correct some serious negative phenomenon within the Ghanaian celebrity front".

The Ghana Gas Head of Communication emphasized that "I have taken a second look at the write-up and although nothing that I wrote is an untruth, I admit that perhaps I was too harsh in some of my conclusions and choice of words. This shouldn't have been the case and I apologise to all those who may have been hurt by the piece".