According to him, “we cannot underestimate the impact of Prophet Owusu Bempah in the re-election of Nana Akuffo Addo and Bawumia. We cannot. If historians are writing, nobody can write it off. His impact was monumental. So you cannot do this".

The founder of the Prophetic Hill Church is therefore begging the NPP party to intervene and help Owusu Bempah.

Speaking on Okay FM, he said the New Patriotic Party and the court must be considerate towards the case of Prophet Owusu Bempah and treat him better as he suggested the embattled prophet may have offended the party by speaking against hardship in Ghana.

“I don’t care whoever he has offended, considering what he has done for them that brought them into power. It cannot be commiserated to those whom he has offended. If you weigh the two, I think that his positivity outstands or outshines his negativity. I mean, he has helped you to power whether whichever way he has given you power. Whether we like it or not, for the next 3 years, we are all in hardship. And he was very vocal," he said.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has also asked the courts to respect Owusu Bempah as a clergyman and treat him accordingly.

“I am not saying the law should not work. The law has arrested him. Where he was arrested was wrong. He has been locked up in a cell. I feel that they should be gracious enough considering the fact that people do worse things than that, and they are walking.

"So for me, maybe someone would say that Prophet Nigel should speak well. He is a man of God. And I respect the oil upon his life. So I saw that they should have been more gracious, and they should temper justice with mercy,” he concluded.

The pastor was arrested yesterday, 12th September 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises. The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agrdaa.

"Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others have been arrested. The other three suspects are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run and the Police are pursuing them," Ghana Police stated in a press release.

In the statement released by the police yesterday around 11:20 PM, "the suspects are being detained for further investigations over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some Police personnel".

According to the Ghana Police service, "after critically analysing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered, the Police embarked on an operation today Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the premises of the church to arrest the suspects. During the operation, some members of the church believed to have been under the direction of Reverend Bempah assaulted some Police Officers".