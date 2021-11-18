“Let’s show Davido two heads are better than one” - P-Square shares bank details to receive money

Rudebwoy shared a picture of them literally begging wealthy Nigerians like Obi Cubana to donate so they can beat Davido, who raised more than 150 million naira in less than five hours.

Rudebwoy shared on his official Twitter account.

“Starting from @Obi_Cubanaa ….. let’s show at @davido that 2 heads are better than 1 #doubledouble.”

Some Nigerians are reacting to the request by the twin brothers, with most being mixed reactions.

Alex House tweeted: “I for send, but I’ve got twenty naira in my name, twenty dollars in my name, twenty nairas in my name, in my name...”

Attah Akor: “Una no quick talk, I don send my life investment give David.”

Ayo 30bg: “Omo If you reunite, you reunite for your eleda ni ooo use am bill us abeg December don reach.”

Mayaki Darlington: "No be lie, abeg make una enter studio asap drop Dec song for we don too miss una biko.”

Hamzik Robe: "This Una reunion make sense o but I no fit do transfer. Make una no vex.”

The reunion of the twin brothers is seen by many as a good move that leads to bangers as they used to produce.

A video of the Peter and Paul Okoye went viral yesterday, November 17, 2021, where they were captured hugging and exchanging pleasantries. Something that never happened for a while.