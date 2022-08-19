Paa George recounts how his fame made him sleep with dozens of women in his prime (WATCH)

The actor, who is 85 years old, from his Form 4 days in 1954, said he became the ‘ladies man’ and despite his attitude, none of the ladies he had a thing with was abusive or disrespectful.

“With that, God was good to me. All the ladies I met were not troublesome. I even met a white lady; it’s not as though she was troublesome but she was jealous. She’s no more. We were all members of the brigade," he said.

Speaking on Pure FM, he added that “I had affairs with some female members of the brigade. In fact, during the Concert Party tour, I was the only man who had two women. When we lay the mat, I lie in-between them; you don’t come to me when it’s not your turn. That was the convention instituted by me,” Paa George said.

Sharing his youtfull experience with the host of the show, Hammer Nti, he mentioned that his nickname ‘Kwadwo Blackie’ - a name he was given due to his prowess.

“That’s me! If it’s not your turn, you don’t get closer; rather, you sleep even if you’re not sleepy. I have had my time.” Asked if he is a changed man now, the 85-year-old veteran actor said “it hasn’t been so long.”