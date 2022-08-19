Paa George recounts how his fame made him sleep with dozens of women in his prime (WATCH)

According to Paa George, some of the women he worked with were also on his list. He recounts that he had the liberty to openly declare whose turn it is and whether the other party likes it or not, the decision holds.
Veteran actor, Paa George has recounted how he's had a lot sexual encounters with many ladies due to his fame.
The actor, who is 85 years old, from his Form 4 days in 1954, said he became the ‘ladies man’ and despite his attitude, none of the ladies he had a thing with was abusive or disrespectful.
“With that, God was good to me. All the ladies I met were not troublesome. I even met a white lady; it’s not as though she was troublesome but she was jealous. She’s no more. We were all members of the brigade," he said.
Speaking on Pure FM, he added that “I had affairs with some female members of the brigade. In fact, during the Concert Party tour, I was the only man who had two women. When we lay the mat, I lie in-between them; you don’t come to me when it’s not your turn. That was the convention instituted by me,” Paa George said.
Sharing his youtfull experience with the host of the show, Hammer Nti, he mentioned that his nickname ‘Kwadwo Blackie’ - a name he was given due to his prowess.
“That’s me! If it’s not your turn, you don’t get closer; rather, you sleep even if you’re not sleepy. I have had my time.” Asked if he is a changed man now, the 85-year-old veteran actor said “it hasn’t been so long.”
“When you’re young, you always want to explore. Whether morning, afternoon or evening, your libido is high. But now, sometimes, I get one [erection] once a week. Sometimes, I even forget I’m holding my phone. Age has caught up with me. I can pick up my phone to make a phone call and forget who I was about to call,” he concluded in the video below.
