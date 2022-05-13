She disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana that although she started building the house without any help, the support of this unknown baby daddy expedited the project to be completed within 8 months.
'Papa no' helped me to build my East Legon house – Tracey Boakye
Actress, Tracey Boakye, says the man she has a baby with supported her to build her house at East Legon, an affluent town in Accra.
"I built my house by myself but papa no' supported because his child lives here too."
She claimed it is normal for even financially successful women to ask for monetary support from their male partners.
Tracey pointed out that her wealth cannot be wholly attributed to her baby daddy although she didn’t deny the immense support of this person over the past years.
“In a relationship, both parties contribute. To me, even if I have a house full of money, I will accept your money and add it to what have once we are dating. 1That is the nature of women, we always want extra money from our men even though we have enough.
“I did some by myself and definitely with the support of someone, the man l am dating and share a child with. It is normal to receive a little support from him but l am very forceful. Those that know me can testify to my hard work,” she noted.
