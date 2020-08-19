Counsellor Lutterodt explains that hearing what 'Papa No' has done for Tracey Boakye and MzBel, he sees him like a 'world bank' and he is alleviating poverty in Ghana through Tracey and MzBel because they have companies and employed workers.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the controversial counsellor said " unfortunately for us, that man is a blessing to Ghana and I am very happy for such men, he is useful to society, poverty alleviation man. he won't die early".

He continued that. " he is alleviating poverty, look at Tracey Boakye now, she has companies that she has employed young girls who are working. Look at Mzbel, MzBel has employed people who are working for her".

Tracey Boakye and Mzbel

Counsellor Lutterodt called on Tracey to introduce more girls to 'Papa No' so that he can widen his poverty alleviation program. He, however, noted the saga is a disgrace that has come to confirm Moesha's CNN comment. Hear more from her in the video below.