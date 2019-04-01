From the video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the “Awo’a” rapper is heard taunting his colleague T’adi rapper, saying that he doesn’t do well whilst some observers look on before he ordered his squad to leave.

From the details of the pair’s confrontation on the streets of Takoradi, the “west side” rappers were locked up in the hot argument due to a PS4 FIFA game they played which Pappy Kojo claims he has won.

However, according to the “Oh Azaay” rapper who didn't look excited whilst being mocked by his colleague rapper, he beat Pappy too in one of the games and he is looking forward to another game between them to break the tie.

Pappy Kojo shared the video on his Instagram page and that has left most fans laughing over how the acts have seemingly been having a good time together which has also ended up in this quite hilarious manner.

Watch the video below.